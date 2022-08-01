KENNEWICK — The first West Nile virus detected in Washington state in 2022 has been found in mosquitoes in Kennewick trapped by the Benton County Mosquito Control District.
The detection was actually later than last year, despite a bumper crop of mosquitoes due to the rainy spring.
Last year the first West Nile virus in the state was detected in mosquitoes in the Burbank area above five miles from Pasco in early July.
During the 2021 mosquito season, two people were infected in the Tri-Cities area were sick enough from the virus to be hospitalized. They were in their 40s and 50s.
In addition a horse and an alpaca were infected and 13 mosquito samples that were positive for the virus.
"Most cases of West Nile virus are mild," said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, in a statement on Monday. "However, serious illness and death are also possible."
In 2016, a Benton County woman in her 70s died from the virus.
Most people infected with the West Nile virus through the bite of an infected mosquito will have no symptoms.
But one if five people will develop a fever and other symptoms such as a headache or body aches, and one in 150 people infected will develop more serious complications, including encephalitis or meningitis.
Those most likely to develop a serious illness due to the virus are those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease.
The Benton Franklin Health District says anyone with symptoms of West Nile virus should contact their doctor and everyone should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
The virus is found most often in the state in Eastern Washington.
A vaccine is available for horses, but not people.
Instead, they need to take steps to prevent mosquito bites until the first hard frost, says the Benton Franklin Health District.
Avoid West Nile virus
The health district recommends:
Drain sources of standing water around your home each week so mosquitoes do not grow. The mosquitoes most likely to spread West Nile virus prefer to breed in water found in containers, tires, buckets and other small sources of stagnant water.
If possible, stay indoors during prime mosquito biting times — dusk and dawn.
Use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent when outdoors. Approved repellents have ingredients that include DEET, picaridin, PMD, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Be sure to read and follow the label directions
Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Windows and doors without screens should be kept shut, especially at night.
Dress with long sleeves, pants and a hat when mosquitoes are present.
