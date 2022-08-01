Purchase Access

KENNEWICK — The first West Nile virus detected in Washington state in 2022 has been found in mosquitoes in Kennewick trapped by the Benton County Mosquito Control District.

The detection was actually later than last year, despite a bumper crop of mosquitoes due to the rainy spring.



