SPOKANE — Attending an indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees or an outdoor event with more than 10,000 attendees now requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in Washington.
The state requirement went into effect on Monday.
To prove you have been vaccinated, you must present the original or a photo of your CDC vaccination card, your immunization health record or a certificate from MyIRMobile or QR code downloaded from the Department of Health.
To prove a negative COVID test, you must present a photo or document that shows the first and last name of the person tested, the type of test performed, the date the test was performed and a negative result. Tests must be performed within 72 hours of the event.
As the state's latest mandate takes effect, COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to slowly stabilize in the Inland Northwest.
Case counts reported by the Spokane Regional Health District tend to fluctuate, but hospitalizations appear stable, with about 100 patients hospitalized for the virus in recent weeks.
Kootenai Health in northern Idaho has 71 COVID patients, including 30 in the critical care unit. The count is lower than the hospitalization levels seen during the peak of the delta surge in late summer and early fall.
Here's a look at local numbers:
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Friday in addition to 264 reported cases on Veterans Day.
There have been 1,034 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County.
There are 103 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.
The Panhandle Health District reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The district has more than 1,350 backlogged cases.
There have been 693 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Panhandle.
There are 93 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
___ (c)2021 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.