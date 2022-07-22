IMG_6913 (2).JPG

A helicopter dips to the Columbia River for water Tuesday to fight the Stayman Flats Fire. 

 Provided photo/Jennifer Poirier

CHELAN — The Stayman Flats Fire was 100% contained Friday morning after burning about 1,200 acres south of Chelan most of the week.

The fire will remain in “patrol status,” with local firefighters monitoring the fire lines until they feel comfortable leaving it by itself, said Ryan Rodruck, a state Department of Natural Resources spokesperson. Slight breezes in the area didn’t affect the fire behavior overnight, he added.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

