CHELAN — The Stayman Flats Fire was 100% contained Friday morning after burning about 1,200 acres south of Chelan most of the week.
The fire will remain in “patrol status,” with local firefighters monitoring the fire lines until they feel comfortable leaving it by itself, said Ryan Rodruck, a state Department of Natural Resources spokesperson. Slight breezes in the area didn’t affect the fire behavior overnight, he added.
Local fire districts were called to the fire at 2:37 p.m. Monday, when it began spreading from 35 acres. DNR arrived Tuesday morning to help fight the blaze and the fire was handed back to local fire districts Thursday morning.
Now, DNR will bring landscape and geotechnical experts to the area to rehabilitate and stabilize the ground and slopes, Rodruck said.
“(Repairing) anything we had to do to tear up the landscape,” he said, referring to things like ditches that helped stop the fire from spreading.
The process of healing the landscape takes much longer than the fire, he said. For instance, the DNR was still working at the site of last fire season’s Schneider Springs Fire, he said. That lightning-caused blaze started in August about 20 miles northwest of Naches and burned 107,322 acres.
The official cause of the Stayman Flats Fire was listed as lightning, Rodruck said, as crews found the spot struck, or “toe of the fire,” near Stayman Flats Road.
He said about 10% of wildfires are caused by lightning with human-sourced fires at around 90%.
Many wildfires are caused by such things as chains dragging on the road in between a vehicle and trailer, causing sparks, or someone setting off fireworks, he said.
Another thing that was “strange” about lightning was whether it struck the ground or stayed in the sky, he said, referring to different types of lightning, such as sheet or anvil.
Rocco Pelatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Spokane, said a “rogue” lightning strike was recorded at about 5 a.m. Monday on Stayman Flats Road, and came from the “anvil,” or top, of the cloud.
There were four lightning strikes recorded in Douglas County and 48 in Okanogan County from the weather system that day, he said.
The terrain and extra grass, due to non-drought conditions, were perfect conditions for a fire, said Pelatti.
The initial call came on Monday as two fires, Chelan County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Peter Rigelman said. Both original fires were between 5 and 10 acres each in the Stayman Flats area off of Highway 97A and Stayman Flats Road.
Chelan County Fire District 1, Douglas County Fire District 2, DNR and U.S. Forest Service were among the 10 agencies asked to respond at 3:07 p.m., when a second alarm went out. About 125 people fought the fire from land and air Wednesday.
The fire spread north toward Chelan by Monday evening, and about 27 structures were in a Level 3 or “Go Now” evacuation notice. Ninety-eight structures were under a Level 1 or “get ready” notice.
All evacuation notices were lifted by Thursday morning.
