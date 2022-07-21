Plane 7.jpg

A 802F Fire Boss gets water from the Columbia River on Tuesday to fight the Stayman Flats Fire. 

 Provided photo/Jennifer Poirier

Stayman Flats fire boundary

The Stayman Flats Fire south of Lake Chelan covered about 1,200 acres, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

CHELAN — The Stayman Flats Fire was 80% contained and still at 1,200 acres as of Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. All evacuation notices also were lifted.

“It’s 100% a testament to the ground crews,” said Ryan Rodruck, a DNR spokesperson, regarding the containment level.



Tags

