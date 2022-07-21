CHELAN — The Stayman Flats Fire was 80% contained and still at 1,200 acres as of Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. All evacuation notices also were lifted.
“It’s 100% a testament to the ground crews,” said Ryan Rodruck, a DNR spokesperson, regarding the containment level.
DNR began hitting the fire from the air Tuesday and busted the blaze on the ground Wednesday.
Local fire districts were called to the fire south of Chelan at about 2:35 p.m. Monday, when it began spreading from 35 acres.
A team of 58 mostly local firefighters would finish strengthening and connecting lines Thursday, as well as cleaning up and cold-trailing edges, said Rodruck. Cold-trailing includes ensuring about 100 feet behind the fire line was cold before moving on, he said.
He said the fire was handed back to local fire districts Thursday morning, but DNR resources would be ready should the need arise.
He also said the fire may be 100% contained Thursday, but it was too soon to know.
“You never know with fire because fire is so unpredictable,” he said.
There was low-to-moderate fire behavior overnight, but wind in the forecast could bring flare-ups.
“We’re really keeping an eye on the winds,” he said. The wind mixed with temperatures above 90 degrees were a recipe for a quick change in the fire’s behavior, he said.
The cause of the fire was likely a single lighting strike.
Rocco Pelatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Spokane, said a “rogue” lightning strike was recorded at about 5 a.m. Monday on Stayman Flats Road, and came from the “anvil,” or top, of the cloud.
There were four lightning strikes recorded in Douglas County and 48 in Okanogan County from the weather system that day, he said.
The terrain and extra grass, due to non-drought conditions, were perfect conditions for a fire, said Pelatti.
The initial call came in at 2:37 p.m. Monday as two fires, Chelan County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Peter Rigelman said. Both original fires were between 5 and 10 acres each in the Stayman Flats area off of Highway 97A and Stayman Flats Road.
Chelan County Fire District 1, Douglas County Fire District 2, DNR and U.S. Forest Service were among the 10 agencies asked to respond at 3:07 p.m., when a second alarm went out.
The fire spread north toward Chelan by Monday evening, and about 27 structures were in a Level 3 or “Go Now” evacuation notice. Ninety-eight structures were under a Level 1 or “get ready” notice. Two helicopters and two air tankers dropped water on the fire before nightfall.
Fire crews Tuesday included six fixed-wing aircraft, two tanker planes and three helicopters battling the fire from the air, as well as multiple local fire agencies.
About 125 people fought the fire from land and air Wednesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone