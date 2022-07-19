 Skip to main content
Stayman Flats Fire remains a threat Tuesday morning near Lake Chelan, 97A

Stayman Flats evacuations.JPG

Twenty-six structures were within a Level 3 evacuation zone (in red) Tuesday morning on the Stayman Flats Fire between Entiat and Chelan. Level 1 evacuation warnings — get ready — are shown in green

ENTIAT — Firefighters were monitoring the 750-acre Stayman Flats Fire, north of Entiat and south of Chelan, Tuesday morning.

The fire was mostly contained Monday night, but “picked back up” around 3 or 4 a.m. Tuesday, said Chelan County Fire District 7 Capt. Taylor Rains.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

