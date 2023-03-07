WENATCHEE — Two local lawmakers will host a virtual town hall next week to provide an update on the current legislative session.
State representatives Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, will answer prescreened constituent questions on the latest happenings in the state capitol.
The hour-long town hall will begin at 7 p.m. March 16. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended to save a spot. Those that plan to attend have the option of submitting a question to the lawmakers during registration.
Both Goehner and Steele have sponsored several pieces of legislation in the current session, and a few have advanced out of the committee stage. Goehner and Steele jointly sponsored a bill that allows consolidated port districts to adopt unified levies. HB-1663 cleared the house and is awaiting action in the Senate.
Steele sponsored a bill that provides counseling sessions to immediate family members of homicide victims. That bill also passed the house and is awaiting Senate action.
A bill to require school districts to adopt more inclusive curriculums passed the Senate last week and could now be considered by the House. The House has also adopted legislation to expand free school meal programs to some additional students.
The initial proposal required school districts to offer free meals to all students on school days at no charge. In the new proposal, the program would apply to students in kindergarten through fourth grade at schools where 30% or more of kids meet federal income requirements.
Lawmakers could also consider a proposal to lower the 60% threshold required for school bonds, though legislative leaders have cast doubt on whether a potential compromise of 55% would be successful in the current session.
One bill the legislature will need to adopt before adjourning is a biennial budget. Gov. Jay Inslee's proposal to lawmakers calls for about $70 billion in spending.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone