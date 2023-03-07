Weekly wrap collage - 12

State representatives Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.

WENATCHEE — Two local lawmakers will host a virtual town hall next week to provide an update on the current legislative session.

State representatives Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, will answer prescreened constituent questions on the latest happenings in the state capitol.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?