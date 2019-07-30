STEHEKIN — A small fire outside Stehekin could continue to burn until it’s extinguished by season-ending rain or snow, officials say.
The 150-acre Devore Creek Fire is burning at roughly 8,000 feet elevation in the Glacier Peak Wilderness and dropping water from aircraft isn’t effective in heavy timber, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said Monday in a news release.
Fire managers flew over the fire Monday and saw little growth. The fire started July 23 in a lightning storm but wasn’t noticed for several days.
An incident management team will take over command on the fire on Wednesday. Officials haven’t announced a long-term strategy for the fire, but said there’s potential for the fire to burn through the summer.
A crew of 55 is assigned to the fire and it is mostly focused on reopening a community protection line outside Stehekin. An information meeting for Stehekin residents is being planned, but no dates or times have been announced.
Smoke from the fire has had a minimal effect on air quality, the news release said.
There are no homes under evacuation. Devore Creek Trail No. 1244 and Ten Mile Creek Trail No. 2141 are closed for public safety.