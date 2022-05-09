Purchase Access

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival office released results from Saturday's grand parade. Here's the list:

BANDS (Scoring based on appearance, music ability, marching, audience appreciation and pre-parade inspection)

AAAA Division

First place: Mariner High School

Second place: South Kitsap High School

Third place: Kennedy Lancer High School

AAA Division

First place: Kentlake High School

AA Division

First place: Othello High School

Second place: Ephrata High School

A Division

First place: Sultan High School

Second place: Cashmere High School and Chelan High School (tie)

BB Division

First place: Manson High School

Drum Major

Overall winner: Wenatchee High School

Sweepstakes

Overall winner: Sumner High School

Notes: Wenatchee & Eastmont (except drum major) high schools do not participate in band awards as the hosts. The sweepstakes winner is best overall band, regardless of division. Best drum major is awarded regardless of division.

AUXILLIARY/DRILL TEAMS (Scoring based on precision, appearance, originality and audience appreciation)

AAAA Division

First place: Sumner High School

Second place: Kennedy High School

A Division

First place: Sultan High School

Note: Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools do not participate in awards as the hosts.



