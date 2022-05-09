The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival office released results from Saturday's grand parade. Here's the list:
BANDS (Scoring based on appearance, music ability, marching, audience appreciation and pre-parade inspection)
AAAA Division
First place: Mariner High School
Second place: South Kitsap High School
Third place: Kennedy Lancer High School
AAA Division
First place: Kentlake High School
AA Division
First place: Othello High School
Second place: Ephrata High School
A Division
First place: Sultan High School
Second place: Cashmere High School and Chelan High School (tie)
BB Division
First place: Manson High School
Drum Major
Overall winner: Wenatchee High School
Sweepstakes
Overall winner: Sumner High School
Notes: Wenatchee & Eastmont (except drum major) high schools do not participate in band awards as the hosts. The sweepstakes winner is best overall band, regardless of division. Best drum major is awarded regardless of division.
AUXILLIARY/DRILL TEAMS (Scoring based on precision, appearance, originality and audience appreciation)
AAAA Division
First place: Sumner High School
Second place: Kennedy High School
A Division
First place: Sultan High School
Note: Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools do not participate in awards as the hosts.
