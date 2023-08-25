WENATCHEE — Stemilt Growers recently announced the 2022 grower award recipients at its annual grower barbeque.

The awards were presented to the recipients by Stemilt president West Mathison and field staff team members.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?