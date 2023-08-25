WENATCHEE — Stemilt Growers recently announced the 2022 grower award recipients at its annual grower barbeque.
The awards were presented to the recipients by Stemilt president West Mathison and field staff team members.
“Over the past 40 years, we’ve been awarding growers for their candid spirits and persistence in growing apples, pears, and cherries in ways that meet World Famous expectations. The growing year of 2022 came with many weather challenges, but each award recipient made the most of what they were dealt and produced fruit with outstanding qualities anyways,” Mathison said.
The awards and award recipients are:
Rainier Cherry Award: SAS Cherry Vale; Stemilt Ag Services
Valley Red Cherry Award: Outwest Cherry LLC; Evans Family
Organic Cherry Award: Douglas Fruit Company; Douglas Fruit
Hill Red Cherry Award: Kyle Mathison Orchards; Kyle Mathison
Pear Award: Mike Jurgens Orchard; Mike Jurgens
Organic Pear Award: Dovex Adams Road; Dovex Fruit Company
Gala Award: LBF; Stemilt Ag Services
Minneiska Award: Foreman Ridpath; James Foreman
Honeycrisp Award: PPFC Airport Ranch; Dave Piepel
Granny Smith Award: A&T Mathison Ranch, Inc George; Stemilt Ag Services
Cosmic Crisp® Award: White Alpha II; White Alpha
Pink Lady® Award: Highlander Orchards, Inc.; Bill and Lori Wacker
Fuji Award: Cascade; Stemilt Ag Services
Organic Apple Award: Dovex Adams Road; Dovex Fruit Company
“We’re very appreciative of the award and we’re appreciative of our relationship with Stemilt Growers,” said Organic Cherry Award recipient and Douglas Fruit Company CEO David Douglas.
