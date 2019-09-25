MALAGA — Members of the Stemilt Partnership pushed back Thursday over how best to conduct an elk study of the Stemilt and Squilchuck basins.
The partnership received $70,000 over two years in March from the state legislature to look into a potential land swap between the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The ski area wants to add a fifth lift in an area owned by the state agency. The group is looking into whether the ski resort owns a piece of land that might provide as good or better elk habitat that could be traded or sold.
Members of the partnership expressed concern about the impacts to migratory elk in the basin from continued development. A collared elk study needs to be completed before a swap occurs, said Dave Gimlin, Wenatchee Sportsmen Association board member. The sportsmen association is a part of the Stemilt Partnership.
Bill Gaines, a research wildlife ecologist with the Washington Conservation Science Institute, has started work to use computer modeling to predict elk migration patterns, said Erin McKay, Chelan County natural resource specialist.
Computer modeling will not provide sufficient information to inform the group, Gimlin said. The sportsmen association is attempting to raise funds to collar some elk itself, with approval from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“Modeling is a real popular thing now, but it depends on the data you have to make a model off of,” Gimlin said. “It is still an educated guess without hard data.”
The concern is that elk are changing their migratory patterns due to the amount of construction in the basins, said Norm Gutzweiler, Squilchuck Irrigation District member.
When asked why the state Department of Fish and Wildlife wasn’t conducting a study, Fish and Wildlife Program Manager Carmen Andonaegui said, “We don’t have the funding. It is that basic. We are totally funding limited.”