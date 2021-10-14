Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Stephanie Fuller is running for School Board Member Position 1 in the Lake Chelan School District. Her opponent, Jerry W. Lopez, has withdrawn from the race.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
I would like to see the school districts focus more on basic education. We need to focus on giving students a strong knowledge of the basic academic skills in all studies. It seems like schools are venturing more and more into subjects that have been traditionally taught by families and parents in their homes. Therefore, basic education has suffered.
Critical race theory (CRT) is a political agenda that does not belong in the educational system. It is anti-American and anti-Constitutional. It is often labeled as “culturally responsive teaching,” “diversity and inclusion,” “unconscious bias,” and “equity.” It all is in the CRT concept.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
Getting students back into the classrooms and feeling comfortable and feeling safe is a priority. I feel there should be no mask or vaccine mandates for students. These are decisions that need to be made between parents, students and their private doctors. It is okay to disagree with other people’s opinions or decisions, but it is not okay to separate students and families because of their opinions or decisions.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
The district needs to find a better balance of listening to parents, teachers and students. It is difficult for the community when the Public-School Board meetings are held online. They are not able to attend in person and are given a few minutes to express their opinions and views about their child’s education and the direction the leadership is taking the district. The district needs to have more local input and more local decision-making. The local district leadership manages our public schools not state/government schools.
