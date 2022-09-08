Purchase Access

NEW YORK — Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been indicted on money laundering and conspiracy charges in connection with Trump's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon, 68, was charged in an indictment made public on Thursday with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy and one count of scheming to defraud.



