SEATTLE — Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night.

Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's vote count; Anderson was ahead in Pierce County. Election officials will continue counting ballots for several days.



