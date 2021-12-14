STEVENS PASS — The Stevens Pass Ski Area, boosted by 10 inches of snow over the past two days, is set to open on Wednesday.
Warmer temperatures and rain caused a slight delay in opening for the season, said Stevens Pass spokeswoman Sara Roston.
“We can’t control the weather, unfortunately, and we are primarily reliant on natural snowfall here at Stevens Pass,” Roston said. “Our guests and team members are both patient and understanding. We’re thrilled that Mother Nature delivered, especially over the last few days as we get ready for opening.”
Stevens Pass has 40 inches of snow on the mountain currently. During a typical year, the resort receives 460 inches of snow.
Roston said everyone on the Stevens Pass team is excited about the new snow and can’t wait to get out on the mountain. It’s been a concerted effort to open, she said.
“All of our teams kick into high gear, including preparing all of our retail and restaurants, and getting the mountain ready. It takes a lot of people working hard to ensure everything is fully ready for our guests, and we are in a great place to open tomorrow (Wednesday),” Roston said.
Stevens Pass Vice President and General Manager Tom Pettigrew said, via press release, he can’t wait to welcome guests back to Stevens Pass this year.
“We are ramping up for an amazing season ahead, filled with the adventure and pure Pacific Northwest powder that has become synonymous with our resort.
“As we prepare to kick things off, we continue to put the safety of our guests and employees at the forefront, ensuring that we provide an environment that is conducive to an experience that guests expect at our mountain. We know everyone has been anxiously awaiting opening day, and we can’t wait to get back out there together,” Pettigrew said.
Depending on the conditions, night skiing will begin on Friday.
Masks are required indoors for any guests over age 2. Plus, guests 12 and older must show proof of vaccination, which is a King County mandate.
While parking remains free at the resort, Roston said some changes have been to how guests park. To reduce vehicles on the road, and harmful environmental emissions, she said they are encouraging guests to rideshare by placing a Carpool Only restriction on premium parking, expanding to Carpool Only lots.
On weekends and busy holidays, guests must have three or more people per vehicle to access lettered lots A-G from opening to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, go to stevenspass.com.
Wenatchee's Mission Ski and Board Resort open last Thursday.