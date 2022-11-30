Foothills Magazine | Snow thrills: Skiing could begin this month (copy)

Stevens Pass Ski Area is set to open for the 2022-2023 season this Friday.

 Provided photo/Chris Danforth

STEVENS PASS — Winter thrill-seekers will soon have another adventure at their disposal.

Stevens Pass Ski Resort, located a little over an hour east of Wenatchee, will open this Friday for the 2022-2023 ski season. According to a Stevens Pass press release, skiers can expect an early-season terrain package at the resort, which includes the Brooks Express, Skyline Express, Hogsback Express, Daisy Chair lifts and both carpets. The chairs will open at 9 a.m.



