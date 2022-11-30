STEVENS PASS — Winter thrill-seekers will soon have another adventure at their disposal.
Stevens Pass Ski Resort, located a little over an hour east of Wenatchee, will open this Friday for the 2022-2023 ski season. According to a Stevens Pass press release, skiers can expect an early-season terrain package at the resort, which includes the Brooks Express, Skyline Express, Hogsback Express, Daisy Chair lifts and both carpets. The chairs will open at 9 a.m.
Lift tickets, Epic Day Passes and Season Passes can be purchased on the Stevens Pass website.
“We depend on Mother Nature for our snow, and we have been fortunate to have favorable conditions,” Ellen Galbraith, Stevens Pass vice president and general manager, said in the release. “We are truly excited to welcome our guests back to Stevens Pass this winter, and to celebrate 85 years of incredible skiing and riding in the Pacific Northwest with our passionate and committed community this season.”
According to Stevens Pass, hiring staff members has been a priority for the ski area.
“I am grateful for our incredible team here at Stevens Pass who have put in the work to prepare the mountain for opening day,” Galbraith said. “I want to recognize and thank everyone on our team for their passion, dedication, and hard work. We remain focused on operational excellence and continued transparency throughout this season, and are looking forward to a really amazing winter.”
Current forecasts show a high temperature of around 17 degrees Friday at Stevens Pass, with an increased chance of snowfall later in the day.
Late last month Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort opened for the 2022-2023 season, which was the resort’s earliest opening day in five years.
