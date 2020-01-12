Updated, 6:10 a.m. Monday:
STEVENS PASS — Stevens Pass remains closed in both directions as of Monday morning.
The pass is closed due to safety concerns and likely won't be reopened until daylight when crews can reassess conditions, the DOT tweeted.
Westbound traffic is stopped near milepost 64 and eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 35 near Index.
--------
STEVENS PASS — Stevens Pass remains closed in both directions.
Westbound traffic is stopped near milepost 64 and eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 35 near Index, according to the DOT.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
--------
STEVENS PASS — Highway 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 58 near Scenic to milepost 84 near Coles Corner.
There is no estimated time of reopening, the state Department of Transportation said in a tweet. The pass was closed about 2:35 p.m. Sunday.
There have been multiple collisions throughout the day that, combined with poor weather conditions, has slowed traffic, the DOT said.