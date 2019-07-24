STEVENS PASS — Stevens Road is now closed while Chelan County road crews work on replacing two damaged culverts.

County road crews will replacing the two culverts with a single-span bridge on a road near Stevens Pass, according to a Chelan County news release. Stevens Road will be closed to October.

Property owners in the area can use Lichtenburg Place and a U.S. Forest Service road as a detour during the construction, according to the news release.

The Forest Service road has a bridge with a 5 ton per axle and 10 ton gross weight limit. The speed limit on the Forest Service road is 5 mph.

