STEVENS PASS — Stevens Road is now closed while Chelan County road crews work on replacing two damaged culverts.
County road crews will replacing the two culverts with a single-span bridge on a road near Stevens Pass, according to a Chelan County news release. Stevens Road will be closed to October.
Property owners in the area can use Lichtenburg Place and a U.S. Forest Service road as a detour during the construction, according to the news release.
The Forest Service road has a bridge with a 5 ton per axle and 10 ton gross weight limit. The speed limit on the Forest Service road is 5 mph.