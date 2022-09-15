NEW YORK — Wall Street’s major indexes closed lower on Friday while U.S. Treasury prices climbed as investors’ fears about the prospects for a global recession intensified while they also prepared for a massive U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Economic fears were amped up by a FedEx Corp revelation late on Thursday that a global demand slowdown had accelerated at the end of August and was on pace to worsen in the November quarter, prompting the delivery company to withdraw its financial forecasts.



