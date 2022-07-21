Purchase Access

NEW YORK — A gauge of global stocks fell on Friday to end the trading week on a down note after five straight sessions of gains, while the dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies after soft data on U.S. business activity.

Wall Street posted modest losses in early trading but declines on the S&P 500 accelerated as Big Tech names such as Meta and Alphabet lost ground in the wake of earnings from Snap Inc, which plunged 39.08%. Defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples were among the few advancers.