WENATCHEE — A man and woman are suspected of stealing bighorn sheep heads from a state Fish and Wildlife facility in Wenatchee.
Fish and Wildlife police say Dennis Sproul, 56, of Wenatchee and Rane Borgen, 59, of Wenatchee took the heads from a locked cage and then buried them in the backyard at Sproul’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit filed July 31 in Chelan County Superior Court.
Borgen is charged with first-degree theft and made a preliminary appearance Thursday in superior court. She was summoned to appear in August for a preliminary appearance, but didn’t appear in court until Thursday, four days after she was arrested in a drug case.
Sproul is also charged with first-degree theft and made a preliminary appearance in August.
An acquaintance in January told Fish and Wildlife that Borgen may be in possession of bighorn sheep heads.
In February, law enforcement searched Sproul’s home in Wenatchee and he showed them where he’d buried four bighorn sheep skulls in his yard, the affidavit said.
He told detectives that in January, he and Borgen stole four bighorn sheep heads from a Fish and Wildlife building on the 3800 block of Highway 97/A and stole four bighorn sheep heads. The cage is used to store the heads, skull and antlers from roadkill and animals found dead.
Borgen was interviewed the same day. She told officers she wanted to make a cribbage board from a skull, the affidavit said. The affidavit explained that bighorn sheep horns can easily separate from the head when in loose form and have significant value for art and ceremonial purposes.
Detectives weren’t certain why Sproul wanted the skulls.
Borgen and Sproul are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.