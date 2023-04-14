WENATCHEE— Iwa Sushi and Grill celebrated the completion of its restaurant renovation with a grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted Thursday by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve been expanding, so we have more space; more seating indoors and outdoors. We have a really cool covering for the outdoor seating. We also have a fan and a heater, so no matter the weather, it’ll still be beautiful outside. I tried to carry on some music, like live music in the summertime, because especially downtown, a lot of people walk through; it’s really nice,” said restaurant owner, Lin Yang.
“I feel so excited for this. I’ve been waiting one year," Yang said. "I started designing everything as of April last year, so it’s been one year. Really exciting.”
Other business owners on Wenatchee Avenue brought Yang flowers to congratulate her.
Alongside the renovations, new items have been added to the menu such as an Enchantment Roll, Castlerock Roll, a variety of special “box” meals of assorted sushi selections, and more. Free samples were given away at the grand opening to allow visitors to try the new options. Some new drinks were also added.
“We added more to the cocktail bar. More unique, Japanese style, like a matcha and yuzu cocktail” said Yang.
Iwa Sushi and Grill is located at 8 N. Wenatchee Ave., and open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
