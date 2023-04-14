IMG-6823.jpg

Iwa Sushi and Grill on Wenatchee Avenue held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, April 13, 2023.

WENATCHEE— Iwa Sushi and Grill celebrated the completion of its restaurant renovation with a grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted Thursday by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve been expanding, so we have more space; more seating indoors and outdoors. We have a really cool covering for the outdoor seating. We also have a fan and a heater, so no matter the weather, it’ll still be beautiful outside. I tried to carry on some music, like live music in the summertime, because especially downtown, a lot of people walk through; it’s really nice,” said restaurant owner, Lin Yang.

IMG-6812.jpg

Iwa Sushi and Grill restaurant owner Lin Yang cut the ceremonial ribbon at the grand-reopening Thursday, April 13, 2023.
IMG-6784.jpg

A buffet of free samples of new menu items at Iwa Sushi and Grill on Wenatchee Avenue was laid out at the newly renovated restaurant's grand reopening Thursday, April 13, 2023.


