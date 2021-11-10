WENATCHEE — The Boodry Street intersection with South Wenatchee Avenue will be closed to traffic starting Monday to allow crews to install a new stormwater pipe on South Wenatchee Avenue.
A detour will be in place during the two-week construction project. Motorists who need to access Boodry Street will need to take a marked detour through Beuzer Street.
The work is the second and final phase of Chelan County's Squilchuck Creek Outfall Retrofit Project that began back in 2019, according to a county news release.
The project was intended to be completed in one phase, but a large sinkhole developed on South Wenatchee Avenue after a period of heavy rains in 2019. That led to the discovery that the existing stormwater pipe had deteriorated and needed to be replaced.
In addition to replacing the pipe, a stormwater facility will be created to keep oil, grease, de-icer, sediment and other storm runoff pollutants from draining directly into Squilchuck Creek.
This latest phase of the project received a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Ecology in 2018 which partially covers construction costs. The rest is covered by the Chelan County Stormwater Utility funds, a service fee on developed properties with impervious surfaces.
