SKYKOMISH — Officials on Thursday reopened the portion of Highway 2 that had been closed near Skykomish after the Bolt Creek Fire encroached on the roadway on Tuesday.

Fire crews are still working to contain the active fire in the area, the Washington State Department of Transportation said, and the speed limit is reduced.



