Stretch of North Cascades Highway closed following mudslide

MAZAMA — A stretch of Highway 20, the state's longest thoroughfare, west of Granite Creek is closed after a landslide washed out part of the roadway Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed across the mountain from near the Ross Dam Trailhead to Mazama, Washington, WSDOT said shortly after 7 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The closure comes as the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic. For people traveling from North Central Washington, that leaves Interstate 90/Snoqualmie Pass as the most convenient option to cross the Cascade Mountains to get to Western Washington.
There was no estimated time for when the North Cascades Highway would reopen. The highway typically closes starting in late fall and remains closed until spring due to heavy snowfall. It closed Nov. 15 last year and reopen on May 5 this year.
Wednesday's mudslides were caused by the evening's "wild weather," Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
