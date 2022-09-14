Stretch of North Cascades Highway closed following mudslide

Highway 20 is closed at milepost 146 after a landslide washed out part of the roadway on Wednesday.

 Washington State Patrol

MAZAMA — A stretch of Highway 20, the state's longest thoroughfare, west of Granite Creek is closed after a landslide washed out part of the roadway Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed across the mountain from near the Ross Dam Trailhead to Mazama, Washington, WSDOT said shortly after 7 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.



