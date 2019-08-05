Update: 11:30 p.m. Monday:
A structure fire burning in South Wenatchee has been knocked down.
No one was believed to be inside the building, which is on the cross of Wenatchee Avenue and Marr Street, said Chelan County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Cary Neu. It's unknown what caused the fire.
The structure was owned by a neighboring business, Gray's Electric, he said.
A pair of propane tanks stored there began to vent gas during the blaze, sending up high flames, he said.
The building is likely a complete loss. The fire also damaged the outside of a neighboring garage, he said.
Crews from Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded to the fire.
————
WENATCHEE — Crews are responding to a structure fire in Wenatchee.
The fire was reported at 10:33 p.m. on the 1300 block of Columbia Street.
The fire is knocked down and crews from Chelan County Fire District 1 were mopping up at about 11:15 p.m.
Chief Brian Brett said the structure is a 100-year-old storage shed.
Both lanes of Wenatchee Avenue is closed due to firefighting operations. Traffic is being rerouted through Marr Street.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.