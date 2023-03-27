WELLPINIT, Wash. — After most school districts across the state have moved away from Native American mascots, students at a school on the Spokane Indian Reservation have decided to keep theirs: the Wellpinit Redskins.

The Spokane Tribal Council passed a resolution last month supporting the students' wish to keep the name.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?