SEATTLE — For the first time ever, kids of color make up the majority of students enrolled in Washington public schools.

It's a slim majority, at 50.6%, but the growth in recent years has been rapid. Between 2009 and 2022, the percentage of kids identifying with a race other than white increased by nearly 50%.



