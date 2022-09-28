US-NEWS-ENV-LAKE-MEAD-ASH-LA

A boater gets an up-close view of the “bathtub ring” on Lake Mead — evidence of its low water level — while touring Hoover Dam.

 Los Angeles Times/TNS/Allen J. Schaben

LAS VEGAS — Boats and bodies aren’t the only things revealing secrets at Lake Mead.

Newly exposed rock at Lake Mead has revealed that the Las Vegas Valley could be impacted by volcanic ash from neighboring states.



©2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal.

