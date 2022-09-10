Study: Wildlife crossing structures in WA are good for the environment, the wallet

A moose ambles along Peone Creek beneath U.S. Highway 2 just northeast of the North Spokane Corridor interchange. The wildlife passage has reduced animal collisions up on the highway.

 Department of Transportation

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SPOKANE — Animal crossing structures over and under roads are good for the environment, good for safety and good for our collective wallet. Those were the findings from a Washington State University economic analysis published in the Transportation Research Record last month.

"Wildlife crossing structures not only benefit the ecosystem but may also improve road safety," said Wisnu Sugiarto, a WSU economics doctoral student.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?