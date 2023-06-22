The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. 

NEW YORK — The desperate search for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical juncture on Thursday when air was expected to run out for the five people aboard, but officials vowed to continue scouring the remote North Atlantic.

A remotely operated vehicle deployed from a Canadian vessel to the ocean floor discovered a “debris field” near the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday morning on Twitter, adding that experts were “evaluating the information.”

Search for a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible

Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Terry Fox preparing to depart in support of the search for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, in the port of St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, June 20, 2023. 
View of the underwater robot Victor 6000

A view shows the ROV (Remotely Operated underwater Vehicle) Victor 6000 in this undated photograph released by Ifremer. 
Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft searches for the missing OceanGate submersible

A crew member of a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft of 14 Wing drops sonar buoys as it flies a search pattern for the missing OceanGate submersible, over the Atlantic Ocean off Newfoundland, Canada, June 20, 2023 in a still image from video. 


