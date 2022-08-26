Purchase Access

Suicide bus

Cory and Kelly Richez sit by the remains of their "Suicide Awareness Bus." The couple drove the 1990 Blue Bird across the country to teach people about suicide prevention after losing their son in 2019. The bus and everything in it caught fire Sunday while driving on Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula.

NEMAH — Just two weeks ago, the “Suicide Awareness Bus,” visited Wenatchee. On Sunday, it was destroyed.  

The traveling suicide prevention vehicle has more than 1,000 names of suicide victims and survivors written on all sides. The names, the bus and everything inside were engulfed Sunday in flames.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

