Cory and Kelly Richez sit by the remains of their "Suicide Awareness Bus." The couple drove the 1990 Blue Bird across the country to teach people about suicide prevention after losing their son in 2019. The bus and everything in it caught fire Sunday while driving on Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula.
NEMAH — Just two weeks ago, the “Suicide Awareness Bus,” visited Wenatchee. On Sunday, it was destroyed.
The traveling suicide prevention vehicle has more than 1,000 names of suicide victims and survivors written on all sides. The names, the bus and everything inside were engulfed Sunday in flames.
Cory Richez, who owned the 40-foot, 1990 Blue Bird with his wife Kelly Richez, said it is thought the right rear brake caught fire while the bus was moving on Highway 101 near Nemah, Washington.
Cory and Kelly Richez, two passengers and all their animals got out safely.
Inside were trinkets and ashes of those lost to suicide, given to the couple by people they encountered on the nationwide trips.
Richez said they stayed the night on a volunteer firefighter's property and the next night at a KOA. Family members from Nevada picked them up three days after the fire. They’ll stay in Nevada while they get their bearings and figure out what to do next.
"Our intentions are to immediately start rebuilding,” he said. “Hopefully (we will) have the new memorial wall by Halloween.”
People can learn more on how to help by following the Richezes at SuicideAwarenessBus on Instagram and Facebook.
“It’s going to work out,” Richez said. “We have people sending in new ashes… we’re going to rebuild. We saved every memory that we could when it came to trinkets and little possessions, and we’re overwhelmed with the amount of people pouring in love through social media.”
