'Suicide Awareness Bus' stops in Wenatchee Valley

WENATCHEE — On May 5, 2019, he said things changed forever.
Cory Richez’ stepson shot himself, he said. The act sent him into three years of depression, but he said he decided to do something about it.
“I sold everything I owned,” he said. That included a 72-acre ranch in Arizona, where Richez is from.
He and his wife, Kelly Richez, bought a 40-foot, 1990 Blue Bird activity bus and kitted it out as their home on the road — and memorial wall, he said.
The two started their road trip with about $33,000 and no steady income.
The vehicle somehow was dubbed the “Suicide Awareness Bus,” with the couple traveling about 48,000 miles in the past 15 months, one week and two days (as of Thursday), covering 32 states, he said.
The bus was in Wenatchee from Tuesday through Thursday morning. Richez said he would stay in Leavenworth for a couple of days before moving on toward Okanogan County and taking Highway 2 west into some small towns in the Northwest.
People somewhere began writing the names of loved ones who committed suicide on the bus’s outside. He said more than 800 names are confirmed to have taken their lives. Another 200-plus have marked their own names because they were survivors, he said. The bus, he said, also carries the ashes of 59 people and 32 animals. Others leave trinkets, like a necklace or toy that belonged to their loved one.
Richez said he never asked people to write or leave anything with him, but believed it somehow helped them work through their grief. And once a few people started, it caught on.
“I had no idea people would be reaching out to us,” he said. “It’s giving them a voice.”
Richez said the couple talks to people about suicide prevention, but their “approach is a little different.”
“I talk about the power of perception,” he said. “The way we apply our thoughts.”
He also said his intention was to “help carry the weight for America” and get rid of the stigma about talking about suicide.
Richez wrote on his social media page his stepfather also committed suicide, and his father and godfather died “back-to-back.”
“I came to the realization that all that really matters is mental health,” he wrote.
The bus offers various items for people, such as blankets, clothing and hygiene products, the post read.
Meanwhile, he said it’s $450 to fill the tank and the bus takes about $1 per mile to drive. The two ask for odd jobs wherever they find themselves, he said, to pay for things like that and other necessities. They might do sugar beets in South Dakota soon, for instance, he said. Sometimes people donate, he said, either by the box on the bus or electronically.
“I don’t ask for donations,” he said. People in Wenatchee donated $235, he added, which was the most generous he’d seen and got more gas for the bus.
For about six months, the two left their phones on 24/7 and people called around the clock for support. But that got to be too much, he said, so they started turning them off when they went to bed.
He said they might get a permanent spot for their outreach, retire the bus and get a new one.
“My wife says I need more of a work-life balance,” he said. “I don’t envision ever stopping.”
For more information on the bus, go to bit.ly/awarenessbus.