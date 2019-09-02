190903-newslocal-goodbyesummer 01 .jpg
Buy Now

Friends from Entiat enjoy the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust's tranquil Stormy Creek Preserve up the Entiat Valley near the end of the day Saturday. With the close of the Labor Day weekend comes the close to summer activities for many people. High temperatures are expected to break the 80-degree mark through next weekend, providing plenty more outdoor opportunities for adventure seekers.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com