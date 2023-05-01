Leslie Santana performs with the Parque Padrinos group as they make their way down Mission Street during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday. Parque Padrinos was this year's Grand Sweepstakes Award winner.
Learning Well third-grader Cora Collings jokes with Washington State Apple Blossom Festival 2023 Queen Scarlette Cron, Princess Dylan Schmitten, right, and Princess Natalie Pearson, far right, an hour before the start of the TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday. At left is her mother, Amy. Cora designed this year's Apple Blossom Festival T-Shirt, "We're all in this together," showing red apples and pink apple blossoms holding hands.
First-time Washington State Apple Blossom Festival volunteer Kathy Leitner holds a basket with ice cream bars for McFarland Middle School band students at the end of the TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday.
Washington State Apple Blossom 2023 Junior Royalty Queen Everly Vertrees, center, waves to the crowd, with Princesses Xiomara Sanchez Esquivel, left, and Avantika Chakravarthy, right, while on Orondo Avenue during the TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday.
Eddy Garibay, left, and Itzy Garibay, right, make their way down Orondo Avenue, while on the TekniPlex Consumer Products float during the Washington State Apple Blossom TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday.
Orchard Middle School cheerleader Yalitza Rebollar and other cheerleaders make their way down Orondo Avenue during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday. The drill team placed first in its division.
“It is the annual fundraiser for SAGE (Crisis Center) and (Chelan Douglas) CASA,” said Sierra Avila, volunteer coordinator with SAGE. The acronym stands for safety, advocacy, growth, empowerment, according to its website.
Proceeds went toward the organizations to do work with children who have been impacted by violence, Avila said.
Heather Baker with CASA and the event organizer said Monday she estimated the run raised around $35,000.
The run was just a little shy of a 5K (5K equals about 3.1 miles), Avila said. Runners began where Orondo Avenue turns into Cherry Street, made their way down to Mission Street and ended at Seventh Street with a party, including music and snacks at the parking lot of SAGE, 710 N. Chelan Ave.
At the parade, a group of six relatives from Phoenix, Arizona, were waiting to see their cousin Zuliek Adame march in the Pioneer Middle School Drill Team.
“We’ve came to Wenatchee before a lot of times,” said Angelica Tellez, one of the cousins. “This is our first (Apple Blossom) parade.”
One of the other entries in the youth parade was the Valley Academy of Learning, marking its first time as part of the parade, said teacher Shawna Hawkins.
Some of the Valley Academy students were dressed in bee costumes with a sign that read, “Bee kind.” Other students wore superhero costumes with a sign, “Kindness is our superpower.” Another student group was in straw hats and boots and other traditional farmer clothing, with a sign that read, “Plant the seeds of kindness wherever you go.”
“That’s just been our theme for this year, and really for what we as a school stand for, just spreading kindness and showing love,” Hawkins said.
Another entry was the Chelan Douglas Child Services Association (CDCSA). The child development and support service had 225 families and staff marching in the parade for the organization, said Kansas Zadrow, a staff member for CDCSA.
“It’s fun for the staff and the families to connect in this and come together,” Zadrow said.
At the end of the parade, volunteers handed out ice cream bars to help cool down the parade participants.
First-grader Grayson Hebron and his parents, Jordan and Becca Hebron, got some ice cream bars after participating with St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
When asked what his favorite part of being in the parade was, Grayson Hebron said, “I would say probably just saying hello to everybody and doing the nice things that everybody deserves.”
