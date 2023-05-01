230502-newslocal-youthparadecrop 01.jpg
Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Junior Royalty Queen Everly Vertrees receives a hug from Apple Blossom Festival Queen Scarlette Cron before the start of the TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday.

WENATCHEE — The first weekend of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival kicked off Saturday with 71 entries in the TekniPlex Youth Parade on a mid-70-degree, sunny morning.

Leslie Santana performs with the Parque Padrinos group as they make their way down Mission Street during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday. Parque Padrinos was this year's Grand Sweepstakes Award winner.

The parade began at 11 a.m., but before the event, more than 400 runners participated in the Wenatchee Valley Color Rush at 9 a.m.

Orchard Middle School cheerleader Yalitza Rebollar and other cheerleaders make their way down Orondo Avenue during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival TekniPlex Youth Parade on Saturday. The drill team placed first in its division.


