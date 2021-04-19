WENATCHEE — The sky was clear and the temperature warm on Saturday morning as people streamed in and out of Earth Day Fair, located in the west parking lot of the Pybus Public Market — and taking place in-person.
Wenatchee’s Earth Day fair, organized by nonprofit Sustainable Wenatchee, was the only in-person North Central Washington event marking the April 22 celebration designed to focus attention on the environment.
Other notable Earth Day events in the area, like in Chelan and Leavenworth, had to either cancel or switch to Zoom due to COVID, said Jana Fischback, executive director of Sustainable Wenatchee.
Sustainable Wenatchee was able to coordinate with the Chelan-Douglas Health District and get the event approved, she said.
Attendees at the fair wore masks and practiced social distancing. Staff and volunteers were checking on either end of the parking lot to track the number of people entering and leaving.
“Even with the mask on their faces, for people who are willing to come out, it’ll be really great to have that social aspect and camaraderie,” Fischback said on Friday.
Capacity was set at 400 people during Phase 3 of the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan and would have been cut in half if Chelan County had rolled back to Phase 2. Fischback said that being in Phase 3 was nice since occupancy was not going to be something they had to worry about so much.
And people did come. More than 1,000 people came to the fair throughout the day, Fischback said, surpassing the numbers they saw during their 2019 pre-COVID Earth Day fair.
Fishback said she was happy to see so many people turn out.
“It feels normal,” she said at the event. “We might see more people because everyone is so glad to have something in-person.”
For the pet owners walking their dogs, couples and children with parents in tow — everyone who came to the fair had 25 Earth Day-themed booths to stroll by.
The Chelan County PUD, one of the event sponsors, was giving away an array of potted plants.
And while parents talked about their homes’ energy usage, children drew in coloring books or played with magnets laid out on the table, said Griselda Gonzalez, an energy conservation representative at the PUD.
Selina Danko, outreach specialist with Link Transit, was showing off one of the agency’s 300 kilowatt-powered buses, letting people hop aboard in the shade of its interior.
The community is proud to live in a place where hydropower is used, Danko said. Link Transit hopes to increase the number of electric buses from 10 to 15 and eventually transform the whole fleet, she said.
Plug-in NCW, a nonprofit subsidiary of the North Central Washington Economic Development District, along with the Town Nissan dealership, had representatives at the fair as well. Half a dozen electric vehicles, some electric tools and even an electric unicycle were being showed off on Saturday.
350 Wenatchee Climate Conversations, an environmental advocacy group and offshoot of Climate Conversations North Central Washington, helped people write letters about their environmental concerns to President Biden and the state Department of Energy.
Sue Kane, editor of the group’s newsletter, wrote a letter to President Biden.
“I’m so concerned about my grandkids’ future,” Kane said. “I think there’s hope, but the thing is, we don’t have the time. I want to be hopeful.”