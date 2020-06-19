WENATCHEE — For Lizbeth Rivera, Thursday's decision by the Supreme Court to block the ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was bittersweet.
“It did bring me joy to know that I won’t have to be afraid of not being able to pay for school or support my family or be afraid of being deported,” Rivera said. “But at the same time it was bitter because I know DACA isn’t like a solution to what is needed for DACA recipients or undocumented immigrants.”
The decision by the Supreme Court did not uphold DACA, according to Reuters. The justices instead ruled that the Trump administration did not provide sufficient reason for ending the program. The administration could still try again.
Washington state has about 16,000 DACA enrollees, according to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
Rivera, 22, is attending Wenatchee Valley College to get her associate's degree. She plans to finish up her education at a four-year university, but isn’t sure yet of her major.
The DACA program provides recipients — who are undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children — with protections so they can get an education or seek employment, but it does not provide enrollees with a path to citizenship.
Rivera was brought to the U.S. as a child and her family spent two to three years in Los Angeles before moving to Wenatchee, where she has been ever since. Her parents informed her from a young age that they were undocumented, which she thinks is unusual for children in her position.
“My mom always made sure to tell us that we should be careful, so that if anything happened we would like know (what to do),” Rivera said. “Or if she was missing so we should be prepared.”
It was traumatic always wondering what would happen or if her parents would disappear, she said. One of the few times she remembers feeling safe is when accompanying her mother on marches for immigrant rights. She recalls seeing how many other people were undocumented and feeling like she wasn’t alone.
“But outside of that in school and at church or normal community events, it was very much like don’t talk to anyone about it because it is not safe and you don’t know who will tell who,” Rivera said.
It was a challenging process applying for DACA as she had to find about five pieces of paperwork for each year she was in the United States and she felt paranoid about what might happen to her, she said. Her sister had already applied and been accepted into DACA, which helped.
DACA applicants have to show consistent paperwork for the time they were in the United States with gaps no greater than 90 days, said Vanessa Gutierrez, an attorney for Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Wenatchee.
One document like a school transcript could be enough evidence for several months, she said. But after high school, some people who don't manage to find employment right away can have trouble getting sufficient documentation.
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project provides legal services, advocacy and community education on immigrant rights, including helping people renew their DACA applications.
One thing people ask about DACA recipients is why they don’t just become citizens, Gutierrez said. But undocumented residents in the U.S. can’t just apply.
“So just being here for a long time doesn’t make you eligible,” she said. “Even just having a child who is a U.S. citizen doesn’t make you eligible.”
The Trump administration had put new applications to DACA on hold while the decision to end the program wound its way through the court system.
After Thursday's Supreme Court decision the immigrant rights agency may soon be able to help people start applying to the program again, Gutierrez said. It could prevent some people from being deported who are in immigration court right now.
“(DACA recipients) are embedded in our community, they are nurses, they are agricultural workers, they are teachers,” she said. “You’d be surprised who is a DACA recipient and who was born here. You probably couldn’t tell a difference between their lives.”
It is a scary thought, though, for Rivera that someday, if DACA ended, she could be deported to a country that she has no relationship with and hasn’t even visited, Rivera said.
“I don’t know what the town my family is from looks like aside from Google images,” she said. “I don’t know where any of my family lives or how I would get there from the sites where people are commonly deported to.”
The court decision is a step in the right direction for students trying to receive an education, but facing questions about their legal status, said Karina Vega-Villa, Wenatchee Valley College Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement Program director. Many of her students are still dealing with large amounts of stress.
“They are trying to learn cell biology, they are trying to complete their assignments on time and at the same time they have this in the back of their head,” Vega Villa said. “They want to become nurses, but they cannot forget that there is a time limit for how long they can dream that that will actually be a reality for them. “