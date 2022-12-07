WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court held tense arguments on Wednesday in a Republican appeal that could transform American elections by giving politicians more power over voting rules and curbing the ability of state courts to scrutinize their actions in a major case involving North Carolina congressional districts.

Republican state lawmakers are appealing a decision by North Carolina’s top court to throw out a map delineating the state’s 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts — approved last year by the Republican-controlled state legislature — as unlawfully biased against Democratic voters.



