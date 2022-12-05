US-NEWS-SCOTUS-WEBDESIGNER-GET

Joseph Fons holds a Pride Flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that LGBTQ people cannot be disciplined or fired based on their sexual orientation, Washington, D.C., June 15, 2020. 

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday sounded ready to rule that a Christian website designer has a free-speech right to refuse to work with same-sex couples planning to marry.

The justices heard arguments in a Colorado case that posed a conflict between the First Amendment rights of a business owner and a state anti-discrimination law that gives customers a right to equal service without regard to their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.



