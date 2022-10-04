WASHINGTON, D.C. — Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The court on the second day of its new nine-month term heard about two hours of arguments in Alabama's appeal of a ruling by a panel of three federal judges that the map setting the boundaries of the state's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts unlawfully diluted the clout of Black voters.



