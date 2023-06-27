US-NEWS-SCOTUS-STATES-ELECTIONS-GET

The U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In another surprise ruling, the Supreme Court on Tuesday firmly rejected a Republican claim that the Constitution gives state lawmakers full and unchecked power over the elections of members of Congress and the president in their state.

The so-called independent state legislature theory had alarmed Democrats and threatened to inject an element of uncertainty into the 2024 national elections.



