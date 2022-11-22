US-NEWS-TRUMP-TAXRETURNS-GET

Former President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15 In Palm Beach, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied President Donald Trump's plea to shield his tax returns from being turned over to a House committee.

The decision came in a one-line order with no dissents.



