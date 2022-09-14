Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yeshiva University cannot bar a LGBT student club after the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block a judge's ruling ordering the private Jewish school in New York City to officially recognize the group.

The justices, in a 5-4 decision, declined to put on hold a state court ruling that a city anti-discrimination law required Yeshiva University to recognize Y.U. Pride Alliance as a student club while the school pursues an appeal in a lower court.



