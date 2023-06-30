US-NEWS-SCOTUS-WEB-DESIGNER-LA

Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado, addresses supporters outside the Supreme Court on Dec. 5, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court ruled Friday that conservative Christians have a free-speech right to refuse to provide some business services for same-sex marriages, even in states like California where civil rights laws forbid discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The justices by a 6-3 vote sided with a graphic artist in Colorado who said she wants to expand her business to design custom websites that celebrate impending marriages, but not for same-sex couples. She cited her belief as a Christian that marriage is limited to a man and a woman.



