WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said the leak of his draft opinion eliminating the constitutional right to abortion made members of the majority “targets for assassination.”

Speaking in Washington at the conservative Heritage Foundation, Alito gave no indication the court has determined who gave the opinion to Politico weeks before its scheduled release, calling the leak a “grave betrayal of trust by somebody.”



