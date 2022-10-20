WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a bid to block President Joe Biden’s student-loan relief plan before it takes effect in the coming days.

Giving no explanation, Barrett denied a request filed Wednesday by the Brown County Taxpayers Association, a Wisconsin group that sought to keep the plan on hold while its legal challenge goes forward.



©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

