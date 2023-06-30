US-NEWS-SCOTUS-STUDENT-LOANS-WHATNEXT-GET

Student debt relief activists participate in a rally at the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 decision the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s student debt forgiveness program in Biden v. Nebraska. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When President Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for some borrowers last August, he framed it as part of a multipronged approach to ease the burden on loan holders and prevent a wave of defaults.

Now, in the final months of the federal student loan repayment pause, it’s clear much of that safety net will not materialize.



