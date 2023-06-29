US-NEWS-SCOTUS-AFFIRMATIVE-ACTION-GET

Protesters for and against affirmative action demonstrate on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In another major reversal, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action policies at colleges and universities that use race as a factor in deciding who is admitted.

In a pair of decisions, the six conservative justices ruled that Harvard, the nation's oldest private college, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the oldest state university, were illegally discriminating based on race and violating the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

GPH-20230629_Affirmative_action

Views of affirmative action by race
US-NEWS-SCOTUS-AFFIRMATIVE-ACTION-2-GET

President Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 29, 2023. Biden on Thursday said he "strongly" disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling banning the use of race and ethnicity in university admission decisions. The ruling "walked away from decades of precedent," he added. 


©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.