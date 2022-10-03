WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court reopened to the public for oral arguments Monday for the first time in almost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the justices started a new term that appears poised to build on the conservative turn last term.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said nothing at the start to mark the return of a full courtroom. He noted the retirement of prior in-house counsel at the Supreme Court, admitted nearly two dozen attorneys to the court’s bar and then called the first case.



