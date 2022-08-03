US-NEWS-FLA-CONDO-COLLAPSE-LAND-MI

The land that housed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., will be sold to a billionaire developer from Dubai, Hussain Sajwani, of DAMAC Properties.

 El Nuevo Herald/TNS/Pedro Portal

MIAMI — When a 12-story Surfside condominium tower tumbled down last year — killing 98 people in a calamity that made headlines worldwide — South Florida developers kept their distance, choosing not to make an offer for the tragically stained oceanfront property.

Instead, thousands of miles away, a billionaire Middle Eastern developer pledged to pay $120 million for the roughly two-acre site where the Champlain Towers South once stood overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.



©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.