Thirty students took turns at six stations around Central Washington Hospital Thursday night getting a feel for opportunities in medical careers during a Careers After School program. The program connects students to businesses and is open to middle and high school students, parents, teachers and support staff. The next event is Nov. 20 at the Chelan County PUD.
centerpiece featured
Surgeons for the night at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee
Don Seabrook
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today